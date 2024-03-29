Spring, TX Author Publishes Book on Mathematics
March 29, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsZENNY RIEL: An Arithmetic Notebook In View, a new book by C. Zenaida Riel, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The ZENNY RIEL model of mathematics is a no-trial-and-error, fast and sure approach to the arithmetical processes.
Now with an illustration of the modified abacus, ZENNY RIEL will give you confidence in mathematics and adjusts the narrative, for once making the tool (calculator or abacus) obsolete for learners-and not the other way around!
About the Author
C. Zenaida Riel is a retiree from Accounting and Office computer applications and now works full time in a mall department store engaging in sales. She received a Bachelor in Business Administration, majoring in Accounting, and is a licensed Phil CPA.
Riel served as a professor of accounting, banking, and business mathematics in three Manila universities, for a while was dean of a college of commerce, then served as academic director of a high school of 998 students before coming to America. Once settled in Massachusetts, Riel was a comptroller of automotive dealerships, and after moving to Texas, she was CFO, General Accountant, until she retired at age 65.
With her husband of 52 years, Riel has three biological sons and a daughter, plus six more adopted children. She engages in math conversations with children, parents, and students, in and out of the school system and as a foster grandparent in community schools, not only in America but also in the Philippines. She volunteers in her church and her community.
ZENNY RIEL: An Arithmetic Notebook In View is a 60-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7417-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/zenny-riel-an-arithmetic-notebook-in-view/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/zenny-riel-an-arithmetic-notebook-in-view/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us