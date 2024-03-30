Stittville, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
March 30, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMr. Spotty Visits The Big Easy, a new book by Margaret Durlach, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When Miss Janet and her friend Miss Pat get the winter time blues, they decide to plan a trip to the Big Easy, and Mr. Spotty is brought along for the trip! Enjoy the sights and sounds through the eyes of a dog as he explores all the fun things the French Quarter has to offer!
About the Author
Margaret Durlach is a retired marketing person turned writer. She has written jingles, poetry, and now short stories. She loves to make people smile and laugh. Durlach has written business plans and an article with a colleague that was translated into forty different languages. She has several degrees and loves to paint watercolors of landscapes and animals, as well as being a foodie and a voracious reader. Her favorite saying is from Reba McIntyre: "You need three things in life: a wishbone, a backbone, and a funny bone."
Mr. Spotty Visits The Big Easy is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4312-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/mr-spotty-visits-the-big-easy/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/mr-spotty-visits-the-big-easy/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
