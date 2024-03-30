Pottstown, PA Author Publishes Thriller Book
March 30, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOut of My DNIM, a new book by Macy Baumgarten, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Everleigh has devoted her whole college experience to her studies, but her senior year was going to be different. She wanted to experience college beyond her books – to be like her popular twin brother, Jackson. When Aiden, Jackson's teammate and Everleigh's crush, invites her to explore the old Waverly Psychiatric Hospital, she ignores her hesitations. Little did they know that Waverly was not as abandoned as everyone thinks. There is something sinister lurking behind those walls. It seems as if everyone who explores Waverly does not return.
About the Author
Macy grew up in Bucktown, Pennsylvania where the surrounding farms cultivated her love of horses. She graduated from Houghton University with a degree in equestrian performance and a minor in business administration. Growing up, Macy never had any interest in reading and writing, as these subjects were always difficult for her. Being diagnosed with dyslexia in the fourth grade provided an explanation for the struggle. With the support of great teachers and her family, she learned ways to overcome her disability. She started writing as a creative outlet and her new love for reading and writing produced the book you are reading today. When Macy isn't writing, she can be found at the barn spoiling her two horses, Dezi and Phoebe.
Out of My DNIM is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-178-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/out-of-my-dnim/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/out-of-my-dnim/
