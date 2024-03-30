Parsons, TN Author Publishes Western Novel
March 30, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSasabe, a new book by K. A. Ray, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After hearing tell of a man being ganged up on, roped, dragged to a tree and tied to it with barbed wire, and left out in the wilderness to die at the behest of a rival rancher, Clint Bishop intervenes in a moment of spontaneous kindness, saving the man's life and returning him to his homestead.
But upon returning the man, Marvin Higgins, to his family, Clint finds himself unable to leave Higgins's wife Sarah and her two children to fend for themselves while Higgins is recovering and soon becomes caught up in the middle of the feud between two ranches: Rafter Bar H, the modest but fairly successful ranch run by the Higgins family; and the dominating Flying E, run by Russell Elliot, a land baron determined to grow his business-by any means necessary.
While there's no denying that the road ahead may be rough for all those involved, could it all be worth it in the end?
Based on a campfire story handed down generations, Sasabe serves as a powerful reminder to readers that some good deeds are rewarded, even if you have to struggle for it.
About the Author
K. A. Ray is a retired trucker who started writing to relieve the long hours of boredom spent at truck stops. He often traveled with his wife, who he'd entertain with stories made up as the miles rolled by.
Always a romantic, matters of the heart are central to all Ray's tales. He asked his wife to marry him the day they met…and she said yes! More than 50 years later, they are still the best of friends.
While Ray and his wife currently reside in Tennessee, they still enjoy traveling, only now, to see-and spoil!-their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Sasabe is a 154-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-237-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sasabe/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sasabe/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us