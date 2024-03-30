Chicago, IL Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
March 30, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTwo Shades of Red, a new book by Leonard Okoye, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Cletus Okongwu was a unique figure who rose fast in the oil industry in the 70s. Though from a little village in Nigeria, his intent was to put his people on the map.
Freshly graduated from the university, Chioma Anyanwu was as driven as the father who headed an educational institution. Having to come out with good grades, she got numerous offers to toil with. A union consummated by fate was bedeviled by circumstances unknown to the couple, which could be presumed ephemeral. Two Shades of Red captures romance and tragic scenes of a corporate world.
About the Author
Leonard Okoye was born in Lagos on the 25th of February, 1976. He attended King's College High School, Lagos, while his university studies were at the University of Nigeria in the Economics Department, where he received his Bachelor's degree. Leonard does write as a found interest, meaning there are other books forthcoming that will hopefully succeed the subject matter.
Two Shades of Red is a 148-page paperback with a retail price of $41.00 (eBook $36.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-320-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/two-shades-of-red/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/two-shades-of-red/
