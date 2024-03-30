Grosse Pointe, MI Author Publishes Romance Novel
March 30, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJust Another Love Story, a new book by Chris Lee, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Just Another Love Story centers around Brian, recently divorced, who is looking for a fresh start.
Looking to start over in a new town in a house with no furniture with no guidance for his future, he heads to a hardware store to fix a broken toilet. There, he finds a woman named Janie, the complete opposite of his ex-wife in every way, who helps him with his plumbing issue as well as his lack of direction. He starts to fall hard for Janie, but she has her own history that she must face.
Will they overcome all the barriers that their past hurt has put in their way and become Just Another Love Story?
Just Another Love Story is a 144-page paperback with a retail price of $40.00 (eBook $35.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-278-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/just-another-love-story/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/just-another-love-story/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
