Denver, CO Author Publishes Must-Read Memoir
March 30, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPockets Full of Poseys, a new book by A.J. Finn, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Pockets Full of Poseys is a memoir about author A.J. Finn's abusive and severely dysfunctional childhood. Full of a cast of unsavory characters, unexpected champions, and a brave little girl, it's a tale of the triumph of the human spirit against all odds.
Instead of wallowing in sadness, A.J. presents the facts with dark humor and sarcasm, while still acknowledging the horror. Unfortunately, domestic violence and child abuse are much more common than we'd like to believe. Many people out there can relate to her story, and she hopes it will let others out there who came from similar situations or are in one now know that they are not alone.
There is hope beyond pain. We can go on to live a good life without our trauma defining us and become who we want to be.
"5 out of 5 Stars" – Amazon Reviewer
About the Author
A.J. Finn resides in Denver, CO, with her husband, two children, Jack Russell, and two cats. She is a licensed cosmetologist and business owner. She is also a self-proclaimed comedian and WW2 historian. She loves Harry Potter trivia, dad jokes, and dirty martinis.
A.J. is a left handed Leo millennial with thick thighs and thin patience. She has globophobia and a great love of writing inappropriate haikus and short stories. She enjoys listening to 60s music and true crime podcasts.
Pockets Full of Poseys is a 104-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-169-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/pockets-full-of-poseys/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pockets-full-of-poseys/
