Battle Creek, MI Author Publishes Mystery Novel
April 02, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHard Secrets, Soft Heart, a new book by R. E. Blythe, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When a teenage boy is accused of murder, one private investigator must find enough evidence to support a "justifiable homicide" defense. Hard Secrets, Soft Heart sheds light on the universal subject of child abuse, a topic is still often taboo, especially in the African American community. But no matter how shattering, if some secrets are kept, there can be even more dire consequences.
About the Author
R. E. Blythe is now in his fifties, but he has wanted to write a book ever since he was a young man with his dream being to become a professional author. Growing up, he was a computer geek. He left the corporate world to pursue his dream.
Hard Secrets, Soft Heart is a 272-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-115-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/hard-secrets-soft-heart/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/hard-secrets-soft-heart/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
