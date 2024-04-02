Bellingham, WA Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
It is the year 2643. The earth has been decimated from hundreds of years of war. As a result, the NASS Science Division's secret project has come to fruition, and Dr. Tristan Monterri finds himself risking his life on two criminals he has chosen to assist him in the project-a project whose goal is to turn them into super soldiers to save the planet.
Can the super soldiers fight off the insurgents and save what is left of earth?
Read Sixer, an exhilarating and fast-paced sci-fi adventure.
About the Author
Tyler Garver was born in Hawaii and grew up primarily in Washington state where he still resides. He is currently studying to become an actor and enjoys storytelling, writing, and doing research on a variety of topics that interest him.
Sixer is a 488-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-701-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sixer/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sixer/
