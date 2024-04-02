Deland, FL Author Publishes Book on the Scientific Study of Woody Plants
April 02, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHandbook of Evolutionary Dendrology, a new book by Dr. Donald G. Fulton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Experienced foresters and horticulturists can identify hundreds of trees and shrubs in their local and regional areas of interest. Systematic botanists organize plants according to their natural–evolutionary–groupings. Some students may find it helpful to utilize the fruits of the labor of systematic botanists to come to understand the phylogenetic relations existing among the trees and shrubs of a particular region. Handbook of Evolutionary Dendrology presents the most prominent genera of North American softwoods and hardwoods in accord with the findings of evolutionary plant researchers.
About the Author
Dr. Donald G. Fulton holds the bachelor's degree in botany and zoology, and the doctorate in botanical science education. He has taught and served in administrative positions with the New York City Department of Education and The New York Botanical Garden, as well as with Mercy College and Teachers College, Columbia University. He currently spends summers in Maine, winters in Florida, and two weeks annually in Mexico.
Handbook of Evolutionary Dendrology is an 82-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-598-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/handbook-of-evolutionary-dendrology/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/handbook-of-evolutionary-dendrology/
