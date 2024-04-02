Cortland, NY Author Publishes Young Adult Novel
April 02, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWinged Horses, a new book by Sunshine, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Are you ready for the next adventure in the Attic World?
Come, let's dive into it!
Only this time it is not just Ebus and the other adults dealing with the growing evils in the Attic World; it's their sons and daughters, too.
God has called on his faithful follower, Ebus Jeramiah Write Worth, again to bring his son, Leeroy James Macaw, to the Attic World, for a group of warriors must be formed to eventually fight an epic battle on the frontlines.
Come join Leeroy James Macaw as he navigates his own God-given abilities with the help from his father Ebus, his brothers, his aunts, and his uncles to form the group of warriors!
About the Author
A lot has changed since writing the first installment to this series in the Attic World for author Sunshine. Her faith has changed slightly over the years; she is no longer in the Catholic faith. She has converted in her faith to match the faith of her husband, whom she married on July 26, 2014. Years later down the road in 2016, they had the Little Joy they call their son, Micha, who was born medically fragile in 2016.
Sunshine lives in Cortland, NY, with her husband, her mother-in-law, and her son.
Winged Horses is a 336-page hardback with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-305-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/winged-horses-sequel-to-the-attic-world/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/winged-horses-sequel-to-the-attic-world/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us