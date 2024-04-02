San Jose, CA Author Publishes Book on Science & God
April 02, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Template: Scientific Explanation of God, a new book by Hong Bui, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Template details the power of humans as a species in nature. It helps readers to visualize where their mental problems are and how to deal with them all at once. The goal is to seek life fulfillment, self-mastery, and enlightenment.
The Template talks about the practicality of God at the atomic level and its mechanism on human consciousness. It brings a different perspective about the power of humans as a species on Earth, operating on vibration and frequency. The book equips readers with essential information so anyone can be able to unveil the curtain name "reality." It also reconstructs the sun and shows the idea of how consciousness ran everything in the universe before the Big Bang. Humans are a species, not only on Earth but also in the universe. Therefore, the idea of understanding the mechanism of the universe is essential for any human consciousness, because both humans and the universe share the same physical root.
About the Author
Hong Bui has a background in business and finance. He enjoys making art and music. Going out into nature is also one of his favorite activities. He is also passionate about finding out how everything works, just by breaking and building it up again. This helps him to learn fast so he can be flexible in switching roles between writer and artist.
The Template: Scientific Explanation of God is a 72-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-910-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-template-scientific-explanation-of-god/
