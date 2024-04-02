Camden, SC Author Publishes Coloring Book
April 02, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOoopz, Can I Hit Delete?!, a new book by Beverly Lee-Robertson, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Due to a traumatic brain injury, Beverly Ann Lee-Robertson cannot remember a song after it's been played on the radio, but she can remember the Word of God in the KJV Bible, which she has studied since her childhood. Lee-Robertson is a semi-retired Army Veteran, who desires to use her experiences – from the Military and the rest of her life – to encourage others.
Rather than repeat any negative history, Lee-Robertson chooses to read up on passages from the Old Testament, so that she'd know what not to do! Thus, she came up with the idea to formulate a copulation of Old Testament Oh No's!
Complete with colored and black and white scenes, along with corresponding Scripture, Ooopz, Can I Hit Delete?! Ancient Biblical Bloopers Coloring Book stirs up some studying while adding artistic creativity at the same time. This coloring book contains whimsical, surrealistic illustrations taken from the book, If I could Only Go Back And Do That Day Over. These memorable colored scenes remind us to Honor God through Christ, and to think twice before making that ultimate choice that can transport an individual…beyond the point of no return.
God bless!
Recommended age: 15 - Adult
Ooopz, Can I Hit Delete?! is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-286-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ooopz-can-i-hit-delete-ancient-biblical-bloopers-coloring-book/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/ooopz-can-i-hit-delete-ancient-biblical-bloopers-coloring-book/
