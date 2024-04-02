Converse, TX Author Publishes Poetry Collection
April 02, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAll I Am, a new book by Cymraeg, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Enter the world of Cymraeg, an ordinary person trying to understand what it means to be a human being, living in the last part of the nineteenth century and the first part of the twentieth century.
All I Am is a collection of poetry which tries to explain what a regular person may think of, go through, and live upon this earth. The poetry may paint a picture or leave a thought in your mind about what life may entail. You may see parts of yourself between the lines, or you may not. But, hopefully the collection will get everyone thinking about what our lives mean upon this earth of ours.
About the Author
Cymraeg is a poet residing in Secret Hollow Converse, Texas.
All I Am is a 276-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-308-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/all-i-am/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/all-i-am/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
