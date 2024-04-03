Brockton, MA Author Publishes Novel
April 03, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTruth Behind the Lies, a new book by Katiana Gustave, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Reginae has been in a relationship with Jeff for two years. Everything was going well until a tragedy struck that took a huge toll on their relationship. After this loss, things between the couple have been rocky as Jeff refuses to step up though he continually promises he will. After Reginae runs into an old friend, Jeff is confronted with the mistakes of his past and has to decide how best to handle it. Jeff tried so hard to protect her from the truth, but as they say, "what's in the dark will always come to light."
Now Reginae has a tough decision to make.
About the Author
Katiana Gustave is 33 years old and was born and raised in Massachusetts. She graduated from Brockton High School in 2007. She is currently a medical assistant with hopes of furthering her education in nursing. She is proud of her Haitian heritage and can read, write, and speak Haitian Creole. She began writing at the age of twelve, beginning with writing in her journal as a form of therapy and then expanding into short stories, using her past childhood trauma as inspiration. Her hobbies include ballroom dancing, swimming, traveling, being around family and watching movies, and trying out new restaurants.
Truth Behind the Lies is a 104-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-292-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/truth-behind-the-lies/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/truth-behind-the-lies/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us