Murrysville, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
April 03, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMaxine the Miracle Cat of Maxwell, a new book by Jacque Johnston, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Maxine the Miracle Cat of Maxwell is the story of Maxine, a helpless, lonely kitten who finds her forever home when she is rescued during the Maxwell Elementary School carpool by a teacher. When Maxine is found, she is in bad shape and isn't expected to survive. Through love and friendship, Maxine grows into a strong, beautiful, tortoiseshell cat against all odds.
For more information go to the authors website at maxinethemiraclecat.com
About the Author
Jacque Johnston is a first-time author. She has had several career pathways, including being an international buyer for department stores, a general and special education teacher, and an adjunct professor.
Jacque has raised several cats throughout her life, but currently doesn't own one due to living in an apartment, but she does enjoy hearing cat stories. This story of Maxine is so unusual, Jacque knew it was worth sharing with others who love cats.
Maxine the Miracle Cat of Maxwell is a 32-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-066-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/maxine-the-miracle-cat-of-maxwell/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/maxine-the-miracle-cat-of-maxwell/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us