Waukegan, IL Author Publishes Educational Book
April 03, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Different Approach on the Skills of Life, a new book by Leatrice D. Williams, M.ED., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Different Approach on the Skills of Life is a curriculum with opportunities for students to become creative, innovative, critical thinkers, and problem-solvers with real-world experiences. This curriculum has challenging, meaningful, and impactful lessons, and activities to stretch students' analytical thinking. This book offers units with activities on Basic Skills, Character Education, Public speaking, Career Exploration, Entrepreneurship, and so much more.
A Different Approach on the Skills of Life is engaging through collaboration, teambuilding, researching, problem-solving, decision-making, and more skills. This involvement gives students well-rounded life lessons to compete in today's global society.
About the Author
Leatrice D. Williams, M.Ed. has taught for 33 years, retired, returned as a long-term sub for a half-year, became the Explore and Physical Education Coordinator for two years, and has retired again. Throughout her tenure, she has been union president for four terms, on multiple committees, and has received a variety of awards.
Williams is an advisor of a youth organization called Youth Change Makers founded by two of her students. She participates in many community services ventures.
Her support and cheerleaders are her three children, two granddaughters, and fiance. Her special interests and hobbies are designing floorplans and gardening.
A Different Approach on the Skills of Life is a 494-page paperback with a retail price of $144.00 (eBook $139.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4263-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-different-approach-on-the-skills-of-life-curriculum/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-different-approach-on-the-skills-of-life-curriculum/
