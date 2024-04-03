Orlando, FL Author Publishes Novel
April 03, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsStrive, a new book by Jennifer Brown, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Strive is a spiritual awakening novel to unlock the hidden truth in you. A powerful read that is capable of activating the specific gifts you were born with. Discover the truth about self as scales are removed from the spiritual eye. Welcome to sound wisdom and guidance where Christianity and Monotheism come to agreement. There is only one God and every religion belongs to Him. And the mysterious truth shall set you free indeed. There is a time for everything. If you have stumbled upon such a book as this, God has strategically graced you at this very moment.
"And in time is order built to rebuild buildings."
About the Author
Jennifer Brown is a songwriter, screenwriter, and cosmetologist. A certified financial peace graduate and attends the Church of Scientology founded by Ron L. Hubbard wherein which she has mastered many courses. Through trial and tribulation, she has survived many walks of life and so is able to understand every kind of physical and spiritual entity. This special book was written with one goal and many purposes… To remove the scales that spiritually blinds man.
Strive is a 58-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-285-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/strive/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/strive/
