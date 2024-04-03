The Barnes Firm To Award $50,000 In Scholarships To High School Seniors Graduating In 2024
April 03, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsBUFFALO, NY – April 3, 2024 - Rich Barnes, President of The Barnes Firm, invites high school students residing in California and New York State who will be graduating members of the Class of 2024 to submit an application for The Barnes Firm College Scholarship.
The Barnes Firm College Scholarship will be presented to 10 graduating seniors residing in California and 10 graduating seniors residing in New York State. Scholarship winners will be selected based on academic achievements, community involvement and an essay. Each scholarship winner will receive $2,500 towards tuition at an accredited college or university for the Fall 2024 academic enrollment period.
The Barnes Firm College Scholarship is a testament to the Firm's dedication in fostering academic excellence and supporting students in their pursuit of knowledge and personal growth in the communities the Firm serves throughout California and New York State.
By investing in education, The Barnes Firm aims to provide a pathway for talented individuals to unlock the potential to become leaders of tomorrow. The Firm recognizes that higher education plays a pivotal role in shaping individuals into leaders who can make a positive impact on society. Students can apply at www.TheBarnesFirm.com/Scholarship through May 15, 2024.
About The Barnes Firm:
The Barnes Firm has experienced personal injury attorneys who focus exclusively on accident cases including, but not limited to, auto/motorcycle, construction/workplace and mesothelioma/medical injuries. The attorneys at the firm have helped thousands of injured victims recover millions of dollars through their personal injury claims. The firm has locations in New York and California, with offices in Buffalo, Rochester, New York City, Long Island, San Diego, Los Angeles, and the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.TheBarnesFirm.com.
