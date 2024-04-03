Okarche, OK Author Publishes Children's Book
April 03, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsColby and a horse named Harry, a new book by Liz Cerny Cox, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Colby and a horse named Harry is about the bond between a boy and a horse, and how they support each other when needed.
About the Author
Liz Cerny Cox is a resident of Oklahoma, having grown up on a farm in the Dover, OK, area. Her experiences of growing up on a farm combined with her passion for art, music, writing poetry, and gardening has led her to write children's books. She had this desire to write books ever since her first grandchild was born. Seeing how things have unfolded in her grandchildren's lives has given her the inspiration needed to bring these stories to life. The excitement Liz feels in doing this for her grandchildren is beyond comparison, and she hopes you will enjoy the story here and the ones to come. Liz is still a farm girl living with her husband just outside of a small town on a farm, yet close to her grandchildren.
Colby and a horse named Harry is a 32-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-838-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/colby-and-a-horse-named-harry/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/colby-and-a-horse-named-harry/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
