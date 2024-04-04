Vero Beach, FL Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
April 04, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe House My Father Built, a new book by Anna Kudro, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Anna Kudro blends fact with fiction in this historical fiction novel that tells the story of her family. A family that was caught in the middle of a war they wanted no part in. A war that forever altered their lives as they knew them.
This is the Staffa family's story and how their family survived a side of World War II not often discussed.
About the Author
Anna Kudro immigrated to the United States at the age of 18 to escape the memories of Russian tanks surrounding her home. She is married with five children. Once her children were older, she attended college and received a degree in finance, which led her to work on Wall Street.
Yet memories of her childhood and her family's struggles remained. She felt compelled to journey back to her homeland to put these memories to paper to remind her children to value the freedom her family so desperately fought for.
The House My Father Built is a 376-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-077-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-house-my-father-built/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-house-my-father-built/
