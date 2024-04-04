Memphis, TN Author Publishes Poetry Collection
April 04, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPersonal Poems from a Practical Preacher, a new book by Rev. Larry E. Hudson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Personal Poems from a Practical Preacher is a collection of poems generated by the author based on experiences accrued over 22 years of military travel.
Easily relatable, these daily, practical occurrences will inspire, motivate, and encourage readers to push past the pain of personal struggling and suffering in secret.
About the Author
Rev. Larry E. Hudson has seen and heard many stories by serving as a pastor and being deeply involved with families and their personal struggles. As a teacher in high school, he has served as a father figure to many who were struggling.
Personal Poems from a Practical Preacher is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7472-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/personal-poems-from-a-practical-preacher/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/personal-poems-from-a-practical-preacher/
