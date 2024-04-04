Killeen, TX Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
April 04, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Change of Nature, a new book by Gabrielle Corbett, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When Lyra loses not only her home and her family, but the Moon Goddess-granted wolf spirit dwelling inside of her, she desperately craves finding her place again. She has to learn to accept not only herself and the changes within her, but those around her. When Lyra finds herself in a position of power amidst her new pack, she must learn the importance of having the strength to ask for help when needed.
The Change of Nature: Within A Pack is a story of a young woman simultaneously facing tremendous power, while finding her place in her pack.
About the Author
Gabrielle Corbett has been writing small little stories and fan fictions for as long as she can remember. She credits her husband, parents, and sister for the motivation and inspiration to complete this book.
Corbett's current hobby is caring for stray cats. She currently has four rescued cats and a dog living inside of her home, and outside she cares for seven stray cats. When she's not writing or spending time with her animals, Corbett can often be found playing video games.
The Change of Nature is a 256-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-399-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-change-of-nature-within-a-pack/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-change-of-nature-within-a-pack/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
