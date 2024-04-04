Raleigh, NC Author Publishes Mystery Novel
April 04, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Principal Said No: A Week in Hell, a new book by Lucien Stark, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Six years after the murder of his fiancé Beth right in her own classroom, Danny Luke is still an English teacher at the very same high school. Just beginning to feel some normalcy in his life again, his world is thrown into chaos with the arrival of the new school principal, Mrs. Moore, and she seems to have a vendetta against Danny and two other teachers in the school, Sims and Carol.
As the threat of a fight looms for Monday morning, Danny sets out to attempt to stop the violence, but even all his planning could not stop it-or the consequences that follow.
A twisting tale of murder, grief, revenge and more, The Principal Said No is a gripping commentary on politics of the educational system and its inner workings that is sure to leave a mark.
The Principal Said No: A Week in Hell is a 298-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-651-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-principal-said-no-a-week-in-hell/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-principal-said-no-a-week-in-hell/
