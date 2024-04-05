International Author Publishes Poetry Collection
April 05, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSerendipitous Heartbreaks, a new book by Jenala Jones, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Within Serendipitous Heartbreaks resides a collection of poems that explore the emotions brought on by harsh moments in life, moments that eventually prove to be painful lessons and blessings in disguise.
About the Author
Jenala Jones was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the second eldest of seven. From an early age, she had a strong passion for the creative and performing arts. She began writing poetry around the age of twelve, continuing on and off until it was clear that writing was going to be part of her life forever. Having experienced many of life's blessings and hardships, Jenala wishes to share her poems in hopes of granting her readers understanding, connectedness, comfort, and hope.
Serendipitous Heartbreaks is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-451-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/serendipitous-heartbreaks/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/serendipitous-heartbreaks/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us