Colorado Springs, CO Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
April 05, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTales from the Stellar Realms 01: Time, a new book by Victoria Warfield, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A queen, a cleric, a ranger, a paladin, and a wildman. After these five unlikely heroes are summoned by a mysterious force, called Arcanist, they must work together to save their realms from utter destruction. As they venture forth, their choices take on more weight, etching their fates in stone. Based on a tabletop roleplaying game campaign, Tales from the Stellar Realms weaves an exciting narrative of sword fighting, bravery, and friendship, and challenges the ideology of choice and freedom.
About the Author
Feeling she never fully grew up, Victoria Warfield embraces the creative and playful aspects of life. When she is not writing, Warfield can be found playing tabletop role playing games with friends, reading, drawing, and creating character concepts for the next adventure. She currently resides in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Tales from the Stellar Realms 01: Time is a 336-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-148-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/tales-from-the-stellar-realms-01-time/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/tales-from-the-stellar-realms-01-time/
Contact Information
Contact Us
