Lake Mary, FL Author Publishes Memoir
April 05, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFamous, I Am Not, a new book by Mohamed Abdalla, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Follow the life of the author through growing up in Guyana, making the move to Canada, and taking all of life's opportunities to the United States.
From the Author:
"A part of me that I am conscious of that has been with me all my adult life is to do with women's rights in this sometimes-unjust world that can be rough on them. Whenever the opportunity presents itself, I would do or say something on their behalf.
I love to stay physically fit by jogging a few miles a few times a week. Humorously, I would say to others who question my interest in jogging, that whenever I look back and notice the doctor getting close, I take off running. I thoroughly enjoy helping youths understand the fundamentals of math and would time and time again do so when the opportunity is there.
My wife is, and has always been, the girl I met in high school. I have spent each third of my life in each of the three countries. My reasons for doing so include taking advantage of opportunities to give my family - my wife and children - a more enjoyable life.
A decade ago, I published a book of essays: Ground Beef for the Mind, that's available on Amazon. Other than that, because of a love for writing, I have been attempting to write books for most of my adult life, but never completing most of them except for my first attempt which I did not get a publisher to take. One of the people that stimulated in me an interest in writing was Agatha Christie who will forever be intriguing to me.
Interestingly, my first choice of a major when I first applied to continue my studies at U of Toronto was Nursing. The practical's clashed with my full-time evening job and so I changed to Computer Science, which led my life into the world of Information Technology."
Famous, I Am Not is a 452-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-036-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
