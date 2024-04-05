Ogden, UT Author Publishes Suspense Novel
April 05, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTraces: Be Careful What You Wish For, a new book by Johnathan P. Blackwell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Often, of wishes, dreams, and the passions of ones craft, finds its way unto a work meant to create pleasure and entertainment for others. Others too, whose wishes, dreams, and passions parallel that of the writer, only to discover the logic of reality be at its source. Dare you cast a spell, or make a wish that 'may' come to fruition? Is it truly that which you wanted? Then what is to be done of it? Even of careful thought; time, situations, and desires change, and what you wished for 'then', may not be applicable to your 'present' situation or desires. Still, with the level of intent applied at the time of your request, that requested shall come of its own time; but it will come! It be then of you to accept or decline that request.
Charles Aldermon made a wish in three parts, and of a time, it in fact more than came to fruition! First; he in fact became a fantastic architectural engineer. Second; he became the president and owner of a prosperous thriving multibillion dollar business derived from deaths unfortunate circumstances and remnants. Third; came the love of an oriental girl, that became a paranormal nightmarish dream, and a powerful, passionate love that led down a path to the true reality of his wish and a devoted and joyful love.
But as with many a wish, it involved time and others, some real, some not, some both! Through these others, Charlie was able to see who and what he had once wished for. But he became so intently involved with an apparition of that wish, he lost track of his own reality. But the devoted and passionate love of Shay shin, harshly jolted Charlie back to reality, and with Mai Lin, a second chance at life, and love, the way it was meant to be!
Be careful what you wish for!
Traces: Be Careful What You Wish For is a 180-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (hardcover $29, eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-963-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/traces-be-careful-what-you-wish-for-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/traces-be-careful-what-you-wish-for-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
