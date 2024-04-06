Brewster, NY Author Publishes Memoir
April 06, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhat An Adventure That Was!: Brazil 1956-1965, a new book by Irma Steen Stoll, with William A. Stoll, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In What an Adventure That Was!, Irma Stoll tells a unique story through letters to her family as a missionary with her husband in Brazil. Through fun and challenges, sickness and health, she details the adventures of her family, providing an uncommon tale of an extraordinary experience.
About the Author
In high school in Illinois, Irma felt God intended for her to marry a missionary. After graduation, she pursued her desire to help others as a nurse and enrolled in a five-year college program to attain her B.S. and R.N. Then, while attending seminary to get her master's degree, Irma met her husband. After graduation, she continued to engage her passion for teaching and educating students worldwide.
Irma resides presently in Brewster, NY, with family nearby. Her passions include reading and writing. She is only a few hours away from the Kearny Baptist Church she and her husband founded in New Jersey, where she still has many Brazilian and American friends.
What An Adventure That Was!: Brazil 1956-1965 is a 136-page paperback with a retail price of $38.00 (eBook $33.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3508-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/what-an-adventure-that-was-brazil-1956-1965/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/what-an-adventure-that-was-brazil-1956-1965/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
