Lewis Center, OH Author Publishes Poetry Collection
April 06, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLove After Loss: A Collection of Poetry, a new book by Zinta Nova, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Love After Loss is a collection of poetry inspired by the universal experience of healing after a romantic heartbreak, divorce, or the end of a relationship.
You are invited on a journey through the varied feelings of grief, anger, doubt, apathy, and eventual acceptance,until you arrive at a place of strength and hope for the future.
Intended to comfort, the verses within this book provide solace in the ultimate realization that you are not alone while healing from heartbreak.
About the Author
Zinta Nova is an engineer who loves to write poetry and fiction when not writing code. She is a proud mother of nine year old twins and lives with them in Columbus, Ohio.
Love After Loss: A Collection of Poetry is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-953-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/love-after-loss-a-collection-of-poetry/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/love-after-loss-a-collection-of-poetry/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us