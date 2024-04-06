Fort Myers, FL Author Publishes Self-Help Book
Feeling lost, confused, or depressed? You are not alone. Many people deal with these complex emotions every day, but few have answers on how to make real progress against them. The Almost Perfect Life aims to tackle these emotions by helping individuals accept where changes need to be made in their life.
This book tackles personal assessment, as well as assessments of interpersonal relationships, and understanding, practicing, and controlling different emotions. Self-pity will get you nowhere. Get up and do something with your life.
Anthony Campbell was born in Jamaica, who didn't have the opportunity to grow up with his biological parents, but had others who parented in their place. Overcoming many misfortunes, he is eager to share his talents with others who have also faced adversities. He has been a chef for thirteen years and also loves taking pictures of nature. He currently resides in Fort Myers, Florida.
The Almost Perfect Life is a 104-page paperback with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-348-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-almost-perfect-life/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-almost-perfect-life/
