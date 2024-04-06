Brighton, CO Author Publishes Historical Fiction Book
April 06, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFelling the Dragon: Killing P.T.S.D., a new book by Coralie Seagraves, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the aftermath of her nephew Kenneth's suicide,
Auntie recalls each of his stories from his time in the Vietnam War.
Growing evermore harrowing and tragic, Auntie notices the threads interweaving, and the emotional torment Kenneth suffered each day becomes more and more apparent.
A devastating look into the mind of army veterans and post-traumatic stress disorder, Felling the Dragon is a dive into the psyche of veterans and those whose lives are touched by them. Written after twenty years of experience with speaking to veterans, Coralie Seagraves has imbued the essence of veterans' mental illness and what lurks in the mind after the traumatic experiences of war.
About the Author
Born into a loving family in Deer Lodge, Montana, between the last Great Depression and World War II, Coralie Seagraves has had a long and interesting life. Becoming ordained as priest in the Community of Christ Church in Independence, MO, has been the opening of many doors for her. She has been gifted with her present life on Planet Earth and communication with folks beyond the veil. As many have learned, continual prayer is the key.
Felling the Dragon: Killing P.T.S.D. is a 68-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-099-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/felling-the-dragon-killing-p-t-s-d/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/felling-the-dragon-killing-p-t-s-d/
