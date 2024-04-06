Detroit, MI Author Publishes Memoir
April 06, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBE THE LEADER OF YOU!, a new book by Maaseiah El-Joshua, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Maaseiah El-Joshua has overcome a lot in his life, including a severe speech impediment that kept him from being his most confident and successful self. In this memoir about growth and perseverance, El-Joshua recounts his personal journey to success while showing the reader how to take accountability for their own lives and leave all those things that are hindering them in the past.
About the Author
Maaseiah El-Joshua (formerly known as Keith McDaniels. The author legally changed his name in 2020.) was born in Detroit, Michigan. He is the founder of Promising Momentz LLC.
BE THE LEADER OF YOU! is a 336-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7277-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/be-the-leader-of-you/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/be-the-leader-of-you/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us