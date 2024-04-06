Mariposa, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
April 06, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJeffie's Star, a new book by Linda Veneman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
With the crisis of the Creek Fire of California as a backdrop, young pine tree Jeffie learns to grow into a valuable member of his forest. Though he starts the story crabby and selfish, Jeffie learns to put aside his own needs and think of others, leading his forest friends to safety and thereby earning a great reward for his bravery and courage.
Jeffie's Star teaches children to always try to do their best, even in the face of adversity. This book also involves the story of California's brave firefighters, whose service during the Creek Fire is worthy of a special reward of thanks. In addition to the book's lessons about perseverance and bravery, Author Linda Veneman hopes Jeffie's Star will show readers how delicate yet important the forest lands are.
About the Author
Linda Veneman is a semiretired physician who has worked as a pathologist for thirty-plus years. She has many children, grandchildren, and even great-grandchildren.Linda lives with her husband of forty-four years, Chuck, in Central California near Yosemite National Park. Her hobbies include crafts of any kind, sewing, gardening, and singing.
Jeffie's Star is a 38-page hardback with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4033-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/jeffies-star/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/jeffies-star/
