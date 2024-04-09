Dove Creek, CO Author Publishes Horror Fantasy Novel
April 09, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Inevitable War: The Monster Book 2, a new book by Grant Ayers, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Inevitable War: The Monster Book Two is the second book in the Monster Book series by author Grant Ayers. This thrilling story follows Gareth Moon, a loner and reject at his high school, a boy who constantly deals with bullies and has no family left. Gareth wonders if there is more to life than constantly being hurt, and he discovers that there is when a mysterious voice begins speaking to him.
Gareth quickly learns of his past and his legacy, using his new friend to fulfill his own destiny. When Gareth discovers his true heritage, he embarks on a quest to regain his rightful throne in the monster world.
Dive into a realm of spine-chilling enchantment with The Inevitable War: The Monster Book 2. Embark on an electrifying journey alongside Gareth Moon, an ordinary human, and Boogeyman, a malevolent monster hell-bent on seizing dominion over two parallel worlds: the unsuspecting human realm and the sinister realm of folkloric monsters. As these worlds collide and destinies intertwine, prepare for a heart-pounding clash of darkness and light that will test courage, loyalty, and the very essence of fear itself.
Will Gareth and his unlikely ally defy the inevitable, or will the monstrous shadows plunge both realms into eternal night? Unveil the secrets of this horror fantasy, where the battle for supremacy unveils horrors beyond imagination, and only the bravest will survive."
The Inevitable War: The Monster Book 2 is a 204-page hardcover with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-106-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-inevitable-war-the-monster-book-2/
or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-inevitable-war-the-monster-book-2/
