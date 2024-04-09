District Heights, MD Author Publishes Children's Book
April 09, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRaggedy Rabbit: Our New Friend, a new book by Tenia R. Carey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Raggedy Rabbit: Our New Friend is about a fearless leader and animal friends who meet a new animal in town. They immediately notice the difference in appearance and, with the leadership of Raggedy Rabbit, learn the importance of getting to know someone before passing judgment.
As children grow and develop their own sense of the world, it is important to teach them about kindness and compassion, which are virtues that help to build and maintain strong relationships with friends and acquaintances alike. Not only do children receive a valuable lesson about life and extraordinary example of leadership and friendship, but they are introduced to over 20 sight words that are hidden throughout the pictures of the book. In reading the story, all readers can explore the qualities of Raggedy Rabbit within themselves.
About the Author
Tenia R. Carey loves to write. She believes that both reading and writing unlock a whole new world that is bigger and far beyond the world that we know. She currently holds a Bachelor's and Master's in Business Administration.
Carey has a brief background in Early Childhood education but has always had the passion of helping children to develop proficiencies in these areas, to foster imagination and creativity. She wanted to create a body of work that not only taught them valuable life lessons but introduced them to new words in a fun way. Writing will be her legacy and her way of developing the next generation of leaders as a published author! She's excited to see what this journey awaits!
Raggedy Rabbit: Our New Friend is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7012-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/raggedy-rabbit-our-new-friend/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/raggedy-rabbit-our-new-friend/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us