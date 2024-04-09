Stittville, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
April 09, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMr. Spotty and the Motorcycle, a new book by Margaret Durlach, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In Mr. Spotty and the Motorcycle, Mr. Spotty goes on an adventure, riding a motorcycle for a fun escape from his ordinary life on the couch. He gets to fulfill his fantasy of being one with the wind and experiences a lot of new sights and smells with his friend Mr. Anthony.
About the Author
Margaret Durlach is a retired marketing person turned writer. She has written jingles, poetry, and now short stories. She loves to make people smile and laugh. Durlach has written business plans and an article with a colleague that was translated into forty different languages. She has several degrees and loves to paint watercolors of landscapes and animals, as well as being a foodie and a voracious reader. Her favorite saying is from Reba McIntyre: "You need three things in life: a wishbone, a backbone, and a funny bone."
Mr. Spotty and the Motorcycle is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4310-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/mr-spotty-and-the-motorcycle/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/mr-spotty-and-the-motorcycle/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us