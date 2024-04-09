Paris, AR Author Publishes Children's Book
April 09, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBen Sings, a new book by Simon Robertson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ben Sings is a story about autism-living with it, utilizing it, while not being defined by it. Success is about being accepted, acknowledged, and appreciated. Written as a children's book, Ben Sings has a message for the whole world.
About the Author
Simon Robertson currently lives in Paris, AR.
Ben Sings is a 56-page hardback with a retail price of $40.00 (eBook $35.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-283-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ben-sings/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ben-sings/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us