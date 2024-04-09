Manchester, NH Author Publishes History Book
April 09, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCrossline to Bhutan, a new book by Suraj Budathoki, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Bhutan has long presented itself as a nation that prioritizes peace and nonviolence. Their Gross National Happiness policy is known worldwide. What is not known, is Bhutan's turbulent treatment of their refugees.
Crossline to Bhutan chronicles the history of the Bhutan leadership's steps to remove those they felt were not "Bhutanese enough" from the country. Born in Bhutan, and despite a deep love for the country, the author was forced out, along with his family, and for twenty years lived as a refugee. But he set his sights on gaining a better life for himself, his family, and thousands of other exiled Bhutanese struggling against the harsh polices of their home country. Many are resettled but still dream of once again visiting their homeland and loved ones as the author stresses the importance of peacebuilding and reconciliation.
About the Author
Suraj Budathoki hails from the scenic town of Samrang, nestled between Tibet and India in the beautiful country of Bhutan. With a deep passion for peacebuilding and reconciliation, he aspires to heal the wounds of his homeland and extend his efforts to other parts of the world.
Suraj's educational journey has equipped him with a broad understanding of political science and international relations. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science from Southern New Hampshire University and a master's degree in International Relations from Norwich University. Currently, Suraj is pursuing his PhD in Transformative Social Change at Saybrook University, with a focus on creating positive peace in Bhutan and beyond.
Crossline to Bhutan is a 146-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (hardback $28.00, eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-566-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/crossline-to-bhutan-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/crossline-to-bhutan-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us