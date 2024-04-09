Cleveland, OH Author Publishes Novel
April 09, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWebs of Deceit, a new book by Ms. Gypsy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Webs of Deceit is about a young lady named Seven who has everything going for her, except she's been unable to find that someone special, her first. As family issues start to unravel her life, she meets a handsome young man who she thinks may be the one.
But is he? Seven and her family experience several different obstacles that alter their lives. What is done in the dark always shines its light through cracks of the facade we call life. No one can wear a mask of Deceit forever.
Webs of Deceit is a 324-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-519-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/webs-of-deceit/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/webs-of-deceit/
