McCall, ID Author Publishes Children's Book
April 10, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNAMI and BOAZ: The Surfer's Tale, a new book by Colleen Hanley Prior, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Nami is a young girl who loves to surf the ocean waves. One day she meets a wise old friend, an owl named Boaz and together they enjoy the swells and speed and freedom of the surf in Nami and Boaz: The Surfer's Tale.
About the Author
Colleen Hanley Prior grew up surfing along the beautiful coastal beaches of The Carolinas. As the youngest of nine siblings, the ocean became her babysitter and as long as she can remember, she was playing amongst the waves. Eventually surfing led her to Costa Rica where she credits her inspiration for most of her artwork. At age 20 she relocated to San Clemente, California where she has lived most of her life. This is where she not only became a pro surfer, but became increasingly consumed by painting and selling her art. Eventually her art found its way into coastal galleries where she gained a loyal clientele base globally.
In 2007 Colleen married her fiance', from Wales, Jonathan Prior. Drawn by surfing on the snow, and their love for wide open spaces and animals, the pair moved to The Western Mountains of Idaho in 2020 to raise their children. Today, Colleen splits her board time between her family, creating art, and volunteering whenever possible. -Bio by Chris Dixon
NAMI and BOAZ: The Surfer's Tale is a 36-page hardback with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-373-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/nami-and-boaz-the-surfers-tale/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/nami-and-boaz-the-surfers-tale/
