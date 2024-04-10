Visalia, CA Author Publishes Motherhood Book
April 10, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDear Teen Mom, a new book by Lindsey Hoskins, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Teen mom advocate and former teen mom herself Lindsey Hoskins has learned a lot from years of collective experience between herself and the young mothers she mentors each day. After the slew of negative media surrounding teen pregnancies and motherhood, Lindsey has compiled a guide with a wealth of advice and knowledge for new teen moms. From learning how to co-parent, emphasizing self-care to combating the judgment from others and listing resources for mothers to continue their education, Dear Teen Mom, contains all the information you will need as you begin your journey of motherhood.
Included are stories from other teen moms and the struggles they faced, as well as their own tips and tricks on how to make a good life for you and your child.
Heartfelt, caring, and informative, Dear Teen Mom, is the perfect starting point to teen motherhood.
About the Author
Lindsey Hoskins has been teaching for many years and works as a mentor for teen parents. She is a licensed cosmetologist and bilingual in English and Spanish. Hoskins loves her family, her students and being outdoors.
Dear Teen Mom is a 168-page paperback with a retail price of $24.99 (eBook $19.99). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-962-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/dear-teen-mom-real-stories-tips-and-support-from-other-teen-moms-who-lived-through-it-are-happy-healthy-and-successful-in-life/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/dear-teen-mom-real-stories-tips-and-support-from-other-teen-moms-who-lived-through-it-are-happy-healthy-and-successful-in-life/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us