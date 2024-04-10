New Orleans, LA Author Publishes Poetry Collection
April 10, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMinor Thoughts, a new book by Edens A. Pierre-Louis, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Minor Thoughts is a collection of poems written by Edens A. Pierre-Louis. This collection covers a variety of topics from heartbreak, death, the military, and a multitude of other subjects relatable to people from all walks of life. Some topics derive from a simple idea or thought that eventually evolved into a story. If you are an avid poetry connoisseur, there is a piece in this book for you.
About the Author
Edens A. Pierre-Louis is a poet of Haitian descent and a United States Army Veteran. He was born in Artibonite (Latibonit), Haiti, and moved to West Palm Beach, Florida, at the age of six. Edens had been writing poetry since the early age of thirteen and soon realized this was no longer just a hobby but a passion. He saw it as a way not only to express himself and his feelings, but also as an avenue to help others express their feelings on paper. In his own words he states, "Anytime I have an idea on a topic in my mind it always feels like a movie that I am seeing for the first time and only I can see it. It is my job to complete the missing scenes and share it with the world despite the message. Some may not agree with the message but it's my destiny to make sure everyone gets to see it too. Respectfully…of course."
Minor Thoughts is a 138-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-801-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/minor-thoughts-a-book-of-roses-are-reds-and-violets-are-blues/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/minor-thoughts-a-book-of-roses-are-reds-and-violets-are-blues/
