Winter Park, FL Author Publishes Thriller Book
April 10, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHard Times Gets Better, a new book by Alton J. Jones, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Cordell Allen is an ordinary guy living an ordinary life… at least that's what he thought leaving the gambling hall on Christmas night. When he takes a shortcut through an alley he knows so well, his life is about to change. Is it for the better? Or just another invitation to hell?
Welcome to Hard Times Gets Better. A suspense/thriller that will have you wanting to read more and more, page after page of action packed reading. It's very hard to put down once you get your hands on it. Author Alton J. Jones hopes you enjoy it.
About the Author
Alton J. Jones grew up in Clermont, Florida. He had a normal and decent life. When he's not trying to figure out how to start or finish a book, he enjoys fishing, hunting, gardening and volunteer work. You never know what might happen if you have a dream - follow it. It just might come true, as Jones' did.
Hard Times Gets Better is a 90-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-7278-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/hard-times-gets-better/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/hard-times-gets-better/
