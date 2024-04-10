Newark, DE Author Publishes Mystery Thriller Novel
April 10, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Slice of Death, a new book by Patricia D. Perry, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Detective Jack Pirrone still loves his estranged wife, Cynthia, and now that she's returned to Cape Cod as Medical Examiner, perhaps they could rekindle some of that old passion between them. However, Jack's personal life must take a back seat to the murders of several young, beautiful women in the area.
A Slice of Death follows Jack as he and his team try to identify and stop a serial killer who assaults, mutilates, and dresses up his victims, including applying makeup and posing them to be discovered in the most gruesome way possible, while leaving no forensic evidence. An approaching hurricane, influx of holiday tourists, and pressure from the community and press add to Jack's struggle, a struggle that intensifies when the killer gets too close to Jack's loved ones. Will he solve the mystery in time?
About the Author
Patricia D. Perry is presently residing at Traditions at Christiana, a fifty-five plus Community in Delaware. She grew up in the Bethesda, Maryland area and attended the University of Maryland majoring in Business Administration and Nursing. Patricia has always had a passion for reading mystery and true crime. Her hobbies are crossword puzzles, enjoying Oldies, Rock and Roll music, new genres, playing cards, cruises to the Bahamas, and going to the Jersey shore in the summer with friends.
A Slice of Death is a 264-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (hardcover $33.00, eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-083-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-slice-of-death-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-slice-of-death-pb/
