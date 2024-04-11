Portland, OR Author Publishes Spiritual Book
April 11, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOn Becoming a F*cking Man, a new book by Michael J. Ulrich, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
On Becoming a F*cking Man is a spiritual book for men who do not go to church on Sunday but believe there is a God, but they do not give God much emphasis in their lives. This book discusses problems men have and gives them a spiritual perspective to deal with it. It does not use the terms "God," "Jesus Christ," or "Holy Spirit." It only uses "Higher Power." There is no discussion of religious principles or beliefs.
If a man has an active spiritual life he will forgive, love his fellow man, be a sensitive man, stand up for what is right, and be at peace with himself. Join Michael J. Ulrich on this journey and find the peace within yourself.
About the Author
Michael J. Ulrich was born on June 13, 1949, and grew up in Western Washington. He graduated high school in 1967. Although a cradle Catholic and practicing Catholic, Michael's religion has nothing to do with what he teaches you.
Michael has been married twice and has two children. His late wife, Cynthia, died unexpectedly on 12/3/19.
For more information go to the authors website at onbecomingafuckingman.com.
On Becoming a F*cking Man is a 234-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-134-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/on-becoming-a-f-cking-man/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/on-becoming-a-f-cking-man/
