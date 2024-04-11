Johns Island, SC Author Publishes Children's Book
April 11, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThings That Go Poop in the Night, a new book by Kathleen Allison Wojdyla, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Things That Go Poop in the Night is a funny rhyming children's book that ultimately teaches children about going back to bed after nighttime trips to the bathroom. In this book, we will discover all the animals who are most active during the night-running, eating, playing, and yes, pooping-while we humans are curled up in our beds asleep.
About the Author
Kathleen Allison Wojdyla is a child development specialist. She works with young children at Live Oak Little School. It is an arts and academic children's school she owns in Charleston South Carolina.
She lives happily with her family on a little farm on Johns Island, SC. She is the mother of four children. All of whom are wonderful.
Things That Go Poop in the Night is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7133-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/things-that-go-poop-in-the-night/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/things-that-go-poop-in-the-night/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us