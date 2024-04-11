El Cajon, CA Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
April 11, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLegend Makers and Planet Raiders, a new book by James Howard Potts, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Fantasy, science fiction, and adventure tales with love, humor, and horror, Legend Makers and Planet Raiders will grip you and entertain you word for word all the way through.
About the Author
James Howard Potts loves country-western, square dancing, the two-step, and waltz. He enjoyed the late Joe Diffie, lost to COVID-19. Potts rarely attends anymore but enjoys church. His pastor was Jim Garlow. Potts loves fantasy and mathematics.
Legend Makers and Planet Raiders is a 186-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-077-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/legend-makers-and-planet-raiders/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/legend-makers-and-planet-raiders/
Contact Information
