Columbus, OH Author Publishes Fiction Novel
April 11, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJoining the Action, a new book by Pression Jean-Baptiste, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Joining the Action was originally written in 2006 and changed many times from then until its publication now. This story is a tale of two friends who embark on a remarkable journey. They experience many dangerous situations, exotic locales, and thrilling activities. The friends also meet a number of unique individuals from different walks of life. They are quick to join the action and they must then figure out how to escape to ensure their safety and survival.
About the Author
Pression Jean-Baptiste was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti in 1989. He was born totally blind. At age five, he came to the United States by missionaries and moved to Ohio permanently a year later. He never knew his biological parents. Jean-Baptiste wanted to be a writer from a young age and is thrilled to start his career with his first book of fiction, Joining the Action.
Joining the Action is a 152-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-210-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/joining-the-action/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/joining-the-action/
