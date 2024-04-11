Watertown, MN Author Publishes Children's Book
April 11, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGrowing in Love: Dandy One, a new book by Cinder Albright, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Hello, Dandy One!
Your book is about a journey of growing in love. You, with your family, will have a journey of your very own. How you see God and grow in His love for you will be the delight of your life! Share your growing in love with your family and friends. They will be happy with you!
From others on their journey, we get glimpses, or peeks, at the wonders of God's unique love for each and everyone.
Shine bright with God's light, for you are special, Dandy One!
"Dear parents reading Growing in Love with their children,
I hope these stories bring conversation with your child. The stories and poems are from what I experienced growing up. May they open doors for discussion with your child on their journey.
I am a grandmother who has just begun as a children's author. This is my second book. My life has been lived as a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. My husband was a VietNam Veteran, 1st Marine Division, 3rd Batallón, 5th Regiment. He was twice wounded; by prayer and the grace of God, a miracle, he survived the battles. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. Though disabled, he was the strength of our family. I am very proud of him, and he will always be a part of me.
Pro-life work and awareness is very important to me. I taught faith formation in my church for ten years. Never before had I been so inspired about God's love for us as when I began teaching. It was a great blessing to me. I was in my forties then. Now, in my seventies, I have found a new inspiration, writing for children and their parents. I hope that you will be inspired and blessed by Growing in Love. May you enjoy this special reading time with your children." - Your author, Cinder Albright
Growing in Love: Dandy One is a 48-page hardcover with a retail price of $38.00 (eBook $33.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-429-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/growing-in-love-dandy-one/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/growing-in-love-dandy-one/
